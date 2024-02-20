Knaresborough Town and Tadcaster Albion both beaten by NCEL Premier Division high-flyers

Tadcaster Albion suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road at NCEL Premier Division leaders Emley AFC. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Simon Parkes’ Knaresborough Town headed into Saturday’s home showdown with fourth-placed Rossington Main looking to get their own play-off bid back on track following back-to-back defeats which had stalled their surge towards the top five.

The game remained in the balance until midway through the second half, when Liam Hardy gave the visitors the lead, with Manasse Kiange then making it 2-0 in the 72nd minute.

Knaresborough remain in ninth position as a result, and now find themselves 11 points shy of the division’s final play-off berth, albeit with three games in hand on fifth-placed Thackley.

They return to action this Saturday when they make the short trip to Thackley (3pm).

Meanwhile, Tadcaster Albion went down by the same score-line when they travelled to top-of-the-table Emley AFC.

Ruben Jerome opened the scoring five minutes before half-time, with veteran ex-Harrogate Town striker James Walshaw doubling the league leaders’ advantage on 67 minutes.

The game saw Albion led out by Dan Thirkell, who has taken over the captain’s armband from Dan McDaid following the news that he will not play again this season due to a serious back injury.

“To be handed the captaincy for the remainder of the season is a real honour and a privilege, especially for a club held in such high regard," the experienced Thirkell said.

“It’s something that makes me immensely proud, leading out the side, and I will do all I can in my power to ensure that we have as successful an end to the season as is possible.”

Defeat at Emley means that the Brewers have now won just one of their previous six matches, and stay 14th in Premier Division, some five points worse off than Knaresborough.

Next up for Mick O’Connell and his men is a home showdown with Penistone Church this Saturday (3pm).

In Division One, Harrogate Railway were again without a fixture at the weekend, meaning that they have not kicked a ball in anger since their 3-0 loss at Horbury Town on January 27.