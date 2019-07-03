Kelvin Langmead: 'I've nothing but fond memories' of my time at Harrogate Town

Kelvin Langmead says he leaves Harrogate Town with "no regrets" and "nothing but fond memories" of his time at Wetherby Road.

The experienced central defender exited the club on Friday and was unveiled as a Brackley Town player 24 hours later, just over a year after arriving in North Yorkshire from Nuneaton Borough.

“I loved my time at Harrogate. Going there was a fantastic opportunity and one that I couldn’t turn down even though it was a big commitment moving so far away from home,” Langmead said.

“It’s a great club with a great dressing room. Simon Weaver and Paul Thirlwell have created a fantastic atmsophere in which to go and play football.

“Just because I’ve moved on after a year, I’ve no regrets about coming. I’ve nothing but fond memories of my time there. “

Langmead, 34, made 39 appearances last term and became a fans’ favourite, but decided the time was right to seek pastures new when it became apparent that his game-time might be more limited in 2019/20 following the arrivals of fellow centre-halves Connor Hall and Will Smith.

“I had a conversation with the gaffer and he said that he was going to bring in a couple of younger centre-halves and that my game-time may be limited as a result,” the ex-Northampton Town man added.

“I had to weigh it all up. I’ve got a young family and two, three or even four nights away from my children every week is a huge sacrifice and put a lot of pressure on my wife.

“To do it when you’re involved and playing regularly is one thing, but to make that sacrifice without having the football to go with it, that’s something I had to weigh up.

“Brackley is 35 minutes from where I live, so it makes a huge difference. I trained with the club for the first time on Saturday and was back home with the family half an hour after I finished.”

Of all his positive memories of his time at Town, Langmead picked out his late strike from the substitutes’ bench against Sutton United on the opening day of 2018/19 as the moment that stands out the most.

“The Sutton goal came at a very good time for me. I’d struggled in pre-season and that moment was such a boost. I really needed it,” he said.

"I hadn't managed to get up to speed. I think all the travelling was taking its toll and I was starting the season not in the team, but then I came off the bench and got that goal on my home debut.

“It kicked things off nicely and came on what was a huge day for the club, their first-ever game in the National League. It was a really nice moment.”

