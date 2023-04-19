Kazeem Olaigbe on the attack during Harrogate Town's 3-0 victory over Walsall at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Brody Pattison

The on-loan Southampton forward bent a delicious strike into the top corner of the net to double the Sulphurites’ advantage, setting them on their way to what was a comfortable victory in the end.

And although Town looked the better side for the majority of the contest, the game was still in the balance when 20-year-old Olaigbe picked up the ball on the left-hand edge of the Saddlers’ penalty area and took aim with his right foot.

“It was a huge moment,” Weaver said. “It wasn’t an easy finish by any means, but Kazeem has got that ability to be able to deliver special moments hasn’t he.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“The manner of it, the finish, the execution of the strike just lifted the roof didn’t it.

“You could actually hear the strike because Kazeem hits the ball quite uniquely, he used his instep and just smashed it in.

“I could hear the sound of his shot and then a split-second later heard the roar of the crowd. It’s not been too much louder than it was on Tuesday night. We’ve had bigger crowds in the ground this season but I haven’t heard it much louder than the greeting which that goal got.

“It’s a fantastic strike, and what a talent Kazeem is, he’s been terrific for us.”

Olaigbe joined Town in January having spent the first half of 2022/23 on loan with Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County.