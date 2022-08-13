Kayne Ramsay signs for Harrogate Town from Premier League Southampton FC

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kayne Ramsay made his Premier League debut for Southampton as an 18-year-old. Picture: Getty Images

The former Chelsea trainee became the League Two Sulphurites’ 12th capture of the summer when he joined on a permanent deal from Southampton on Friday.

Twenty-one-year-old right-back Ramsay, who made his top-flight debut for the Saints against Manchester City in 2018, arrives at Wetherby Road following loan spells in League One with Shrewsbury and Crewe Alexandra and at Ross County of the Scottish Premiership.

He was reportedly on trial with a couple of third-tier teams including Barnsley this summer, but Simon Weaver has eventually managed to land his man.

“There was a lot of interest in him from League One, so we’ve had to be patient because we understand that ambitious players want to play as high as possible," the Harrogate chief explained.

"But, we’re delighted to be able to bring in a player we have wanted for some time.

“It’s another exciting signing for the club, he’s quick, really strong with a great build on him for a wing-back.

“We want him to be aggressive in his attacking style of play and just be himself and excite the fans. We need outlets at wing back so we can press aggressively, but also get up and down the pitch."

Hackney-born Ramsey became the youngest Premier League starter of the 2018/19 season when he was named in Ralph Hasenhüttl's team against defending champions Manchester City on December 30, 2018.

He had to wait until the 2020/21 campaign to make his next-top flight appearance for the Saints, featuring against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

In between those two outings, he was sent on a six-month loan to League One Shrewsbury.

Having signed a contract extension with Southampton in February 2021, Ramsey joined Crewe on loan for the 2021/22 season, playing in 12 of their first 13 fixtures and making 15 third-tier appearances during the first half of the season.

Ramsey was recalled in January 2022 and sent to Scottish Premiership side Ross County, where he made a positive impression on manager Malky Mackay.

“Kayne Ramsay scored a vital equaliser for us here against Livingston and has been a great member of the group with a tremendous personality," the former Watford boss said upon the player's return to Southampton at the end of last season.