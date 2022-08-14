Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kayne Ramsay makes inroads down Harrogate Town's right flank during Saturday's League Two clash with Crawley at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Craig Galloway/Harrogate Town AFC

The 21-year-old defender was unveiled as the Sulphurites’ 12th signing of the summer on Saturday lunchtime and was introduced to his new team-mates for the first time just two hours before taking the field against Crawley.

Deployed at right wing-back, the former Chelsea and Southampton prospect lasted the full 90 minutes as Town played out a goalless draw with the Red Devils in sweltering conditions.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Ramsay to slot in seamlessly having not even had the chance to train alongside his new colleagues, and there were times when he understandably looked out of sync with what was going on around him.

Kayne Ramsay competes with Crawley defender Mazeed Ogungbo during his Harrogate Town debut.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were a couple of occasions during the second half where he appeared to be out of position and took the wrong option when in possession of the ball.

However, most notably, there were some encouraging signs in terms of his ability to drive at opponents and deliver into the penalty area, with one such foray forward almost resulting in a goal for Jack Muldoon.

And, on the whole, boss Weaver was impressed with what he saw.

"He did well, didn't he,” Harrogate’s manager reflected.

"He's not trained yet with the lads, so to be thrown straight in, it's not easy when you don't know anyone's name, nevermind the style of play and what to expect in terms of the passes into him.

“I thought that he kept at his job. Second half, he was more of an attacking threat, which is very pleasing and why he’s been brought in.

"I think that we learned that if he receives the ball in space, if we can transfer the ball quicker, then he'll collect the ball and drive at people.

"There was a bit of spark on that right-hand side with Kayne a couple of times in the second half. He drilled one into a great area, but we weren't there first."

On the exact role that he wants Ramsay to play in Town’s new-look 3-4-2-1 system, Weaver added: "We want him to play with the freedom to get at opposition wing-backs and full-backs, get balls in the box and show those moments of creativity which he showed in the second half."

Ramsay arrives at Wetherby Road from Premier League Saints having spent time on loan with League One Shrewsbury and Crewe and Ross County of the Scottish Premiership in recent years.

He was reportedly on trial at Barnsley this summer, but after a couple of prospective moves to third-tier sides fell through, Weaver was able to swoop for a player he has been monitoring for some time.

"There were League One clubs interested in him, but fortunately for us, it fell through,” the Town chief explained.

"It’s perhaps unfortunate for an ambitious player because it is the level above, the teams that were talking to him, but we nipped in and got him.