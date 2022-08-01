Joy for Harrogate's Rachel Daly as England Lionesses win Women's Euro 2022 final

Harrogate's Rachel Daly celebrates at Wembley Stadium following England's 2-1 victory over Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 final. Pictures: Getty Images

The former Killinghall Nomads junior and Rossett School pupil once again played a key role as Sarina Wiegman's team beat Germany 2-1 in the Women's Euro 2022 final.

Chloe Kelly’s 110th-minute winner secured a dramatic victory in front of a record-breaking Wembley crowd of 87,192, earning the Lionesses their first major trophy and the country its first international silverware of note since the men’s team won the 1966.

The versatile Daly, who plays her club football in the USA with National Women's Soccer League outfit Houston Dash, was deployed at left-back and played 88 minutes before being substituted late on for Alex Greenwood.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old has featured in every single game for England at Euro 2022, starting each of her team's three group matches and then in their quarter-final and semi-final victories, plus Sunday night's historic triumph.

And she took time out from the post-match celebrations to send a couple of Tweets, one of which read 'England, I love you'.

Earlier in the tournament, Daly spoke about her and her team-mates' desire to do the nation proud, something which has undoubtedly been achieved - and some.

“We wanted to do the fans proud and enjoy the moment so yes, it’s been going well," she told www.englandfootball.com.

England's Rachel Daly in action against Germany during Sunday's Women's Euro 2022 final.

“Every time they show up, live in the stadium it’s a massive help. You see how much we interact with them at the end of games and take them on a journey with us."

On her side's success, coach Wiegman reflected: “We won the cup, and it is just unbelievable.

“If you really want to win, really want to become better every single day, you can do it and that is what I have noticed the whole year.