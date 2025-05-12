Josh March praised for significant contribution to Harrogate Town's 2024/25 campaign

Josh March has been offered a new contract by Harrogate Town. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Simon Weaver said that he is delighted that Josh March has been able to contribute so much to Harrogate Town’s season having managed to put his injury troubles behind him.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old striker netted his ninth goal of the campaign during the Sulphurites’ final-day victory at Morecambe, cementing his place at the top of the club’s 2024/25 scoring charts.

Having enjoyed a productive loan spell at Wetherby Road back in 2021, March returned to North Yorkshire early in the 2023/24 season when Town paid League One Stevenage an undisclosed fee to secure his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed as a replacement for Luke Armstrong, the former Forest Green Rovers forward was not fully fit when he arrived back in Harrogate, and in truth, never really looked himself last term.

Josh March celebrates after scoring what proved to be the winning goal during Harrogate Town's 2-1 win at Morecambe. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Injury niggles and his struggle for consistency meant that he finished the season with just the one goal to his name from 31 appearances (15 starts).

He again looked out of sorts at the start of 2024/25, starting just two of Town’s first 14 League Two fixtures and scoring only once.

But, since netting the winner in a 2-1 success at Gillingham in late November, March has been one of the Sulphurites’ better performers, going on to register seven more times, while contributing three assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thus, he ends the campaign with a decent record of 12 goal contributions in 29 League Two starts, having played 41 times in all competitions across the season.

“He did have his injury problems, but the more he has played, the more his quality has come out,” Weaver said.

“And I am so glad for him. He had such a frustrating time when he first rejoined the club because he was breaking down [with injuries]. I’m sure he won’t mind me saying that he was in tears a couple of times during the early part of it because he came here with high expectations and unfortunately, his body just would not allow him to get into a run.

“But, we have seen just what he’s like once he’s been able to get on a run and he’s been pretty formidable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He epitomises the spirit we have, he is relentless with his running and enables us to make our system work.

“I think he has been a pain in the backside for all teams to play against because of his energy, and he scored some key goals in the run-in as well.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

March, who has scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 85 matches across his two spells with Town, is out of contract this summer, though Weaver is keen to keep hold of him and has stated that he will do everything he can to make that happen.

March has been offered a new deal, though the Harrogate chief says that he expects the player to take some time before making up his mind on where his future lies.