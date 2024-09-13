Josh March runs through on the Doncaster Rovers goal to hand Harrogate Town a 2-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Josh March expects Thursday night's derby victory over Doncaster Rovers to "kick-start" both his and Harrogate Town's 2024/25 campaign.

The 27- year-old striker netted his first goal of the season during a 2-0 success which saw the Sulphurites score and win at home for the first time this term.

Simon Weaver's team had lost all of their opening three outings at Wetherby Road, while March hadn't made too much of an impression in any of his four previous appearances.

Coming off the back of a disappointing 2023/24 campaign during which he struggled to nail down a regular starting berth and scored just once having rejoined the club on a permanent deal from League One Stevenage, there is pressure on the ex-Forest Green Rovers forward to deliver in a side that is not blessed with natural goal-scorers.

But March is hopeful that there is more to come from him personally - and Town as a collective.

"For myself personally, and for the team, I think that is a big result," he said. "I think we can kick on now.

"It's obviously well known that our home form hasn't been great, but hopefully this can kick-start our home form and we can grab more wins here.

"I think it was a collective performance. It was just about grafting and digging deep and I think off the basis of that we can get more results.

"Scoring is a bit of a relief, to be honest. It's always nice to get your first of the season and get off the mark. Hopefully there are many more to come.

"It's always nice to score in front of the cameras, but more importantly, we got the three points and I thought that the lads deserved it, we put a great shift in."

Ellis Taylor opened the scoring for Town on 27 minutes, finishing a sweeping counter-attack that he started inside his own half when he glanced home a diving header from James Daly's left-wing cross.

March then doubled the Sulphurites' lead in first-half stoppage-time.

Jay McGrath’s attempted pass out of defence was cut out by Jasper Moon, the ball looping over the top of the Rovers defence for Harrogate's centre-forward to sprint on to.

Just as March was about to pull the trigger with Rovers stopper Teddy Sharman-Lowe advancing, a desperate recovery challenge saw the ball ricochet off his shin and trickle over the goal-line.

"I was waiting for the ball to come down and then it sort of just got kicked against me and went in," March explained. "But, I'll take any goal."

Thursday's result lifts Harrogate up to 13th in the League Two standings.