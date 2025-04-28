Josh Falkingham's possible future role at Harrogate Town outlined by Simon Weaver

By Rhys Howell
Published 28th Apr 2025, 07:32 BST
Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham in action against Notts County. Picture: Matt KirkhamHarrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham in action against Notts County. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham in action against Notts County. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Simon Weaver has outlined the role which he hopes outgoing captain Josh Falkingham will take up following the end of his Harrogate Town playing career.

It was confirmed last week that the 2024/25 season will be the Sulphurites’ two-time promotion-winning skipper’s last playing for the club.

Related topics:Simon WeaverSulphurites

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice