Josh Falkingham's possible future role at Harrogate Town outlined by Simon Weaver
Simon Weaver has outlined the role which he hopes outgoing captain Josh Falkingham will take up following the end of his Harrogate Town playing career.
It was confirmed last week that the 2024/25 season will be the Sulphurites’ two-time promotion-winning skipper’s last playing for the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.