Josh Falkingham's possible future role at Harrogate Town outlined by Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham in action against Notts County. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has outlined the role which he hopes outgoing captain Josh Falkingham will take up following the end of his Harrogate Town playing career.

It was confirmed last week that the 2024/25 season will be the Sulphurites’ two-time promotion-winning skipper’s last playing for the club.