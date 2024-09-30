Josh Falkingham returns to starting line-up to help inspire Harrogate Town to derby victory over Bradford City

By Rhys Howell
Published 30th Sep 2024, 07:26 BST
Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham started a League Two fixture for the first time since February at the weekend. Picture: Matt KirkhamHarrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham started a League Two fixture for the first time since February at the weekend. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham started a League Two fixture for the first time since February at the weekend.

The 34-year-old lined up in a holding midfield role as the Sulphurites beat local rivals Bradford City 2-1 at Wetherby Road.

