Josh Falkingham returns to starting line-up to help inspire Harrogate Town to derby victory over Bradford City
Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham started a League Two fixture for the first time since February at the weekend.
The 34-year-old lined up in a holding midfield role as the Sulphurites beat local rivals Bradford City 2-1 at Wetherby Road.
