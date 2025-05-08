Josh Falkingham takes the applause of Harrogate Town's travelling fans following Saturday's 2-1 win at Morecambe. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

An emotional Josh Falkingham paid tribute to Harrogate Town’s supporters after making his farewell appearance for the club.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A strong turnout of 357 travelling fans were in attendance for the Sulphurites’ long-serving captain’s swan song, a 2-1 win at Morecambe on Saturday afternoon.

After more than eight years at Wetherby Road, it was confirmed last month that 2024/25 will be the former Leeds United midfielder’s last as a player with the League Two outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkingham was recognised with a guard of honour and presentation after Town’s final home game of the campaign, and received another rousing send-off on the Lancashire coast as those travelling travelling supporters serenaded him before, during and after the match.

Josh Falkingham leads Harrogate Town out on to the field for the final time.

That outpouring of love, which was not only confined to the stands, seemed entirely fitting for a man who has led Harrogate to two promotions and three pieces of silverware since joining the club from Darlington in 2017.

And Harrogate’s legendary skipper said that his relationship with those fans means a huge amount to him.

“Obviously, it was an incredible moment,” he told BBC Radio York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve travelled to Morecambe for the last game of the season when there’s nothing really riding on it, so it’s an another unbelievable moment where the emotions start coming out.

Josh Falkingham is embraced by manager Simon Weaver after being substituted in the second half of Saturday's 2-1 win at Morecambe.

“I got a lump in my throat and just tried to keep it together. It becomes real when you see them singing your name at the end.

"And it does mean so much to me, that relationship with the fans. It makes it even more special.

"It is just another reason and another ingredient why the journey I have been on at Harrogate town has been so special to me in my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkingham is yet to publicly announce what he will do next, though Town boss Weaver has reaffirmed his hope that his “little general” will remain at Wetherby Road and take up the club’s offer of joining their coaching staff.