Josh Falkingham insists Harrogate Town are 'absolutely ready' for 2024/25 curtain-raiser

Josh Falkingham insists that Harrogate Town are “absolutely ready” for Saturday’s 2024/25 curtain-raiser at home to Bromley, despite their difficult pre-season.

The Sulphurites kick-off their fifth Football League campaign this weekend, and will be aiming to extend a 100 percent record on the opening day that stretches back to 2020.

And, although they are hardly in fine fettle having suffered four consecutive friendly defeats to Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Lincoln City before playing out a couple of goalless draws with Middlesbrough and Darlington, Town’s captain doesn’t believe that recent results will prevent them from getting off to another flying start.

The 33-year-old says that turning over higher-division opponents this summer was always going to be a tall order for him and his team-mates, and is adamant that they have learned plenty during July and August, while also getting themselves into good physical shape.

“We are absolutely ready,” Falkingham told the Harrogate Advertiser. “Pre-season is all about making sure that we feel good physically, that we’ve got through the hard stuff and have minutes in the bank.

“You want to feel as sharp as possible, and the general consensus amongst the squad is that we are feeling good. It’s been another solid pre-season for us all.

"Obviously, results haven’t been exactly what we wanted, because you’d always rather be winning games. But pre-season is there for a reason, as I’ve already said, and we have come up against really good outfits, some strong teams from much higher up the footballing pyramid.

"For me, I’ve really enjoyed the experience. Most professional footballers always want to test themselves against top players, and that’s what we’ve been able to do.

"It’s about the learning process, and trying to adapt against Championship and League One teams, as well as getting minutes into the legs. Seeing up close how this caliber of players goes about their work has been really beneficial and I know that it has helped in terms of our preparation for the new season.”

As far as getting the new season underway with a win goes, Falkingham says there is more of an incentive for Town’s players than maintaining their perfect League Two record.

"Once the last friendly is out of the way, everything is geared towards that first game of the season and everybody is buzzing for that.

"But, really, all the hard work, all the running and everything else we’ve been doing this summer has been about being ready for Bromley.

“So, if we can get those three points then it will be really satisfying, so starting off with a win is important.

"Obviously, one game isn’t going to define your season, but it undoubtedly gives you something to build on.

"Since we were promoted into League Two, we have always managed to get an opening-day victory under our belts, so we have to use that record to our advantage and try and keep this run going.”

Newly-promoted Bromley followed in Harrogate’s footsteps by escaping the National League for the first time in their history by winning the play-offs.

On what he is expecting from the Ravens, long-serving midfielder Falkingham added: “Not too long ago we made that jump from the National League to the Football League and we had a lot of momentum behind us.

"We know that Bromley will be trying to ride that wave for as long as possible, just like we did, and I expect that they will come into this game in good spirits and confident that they can get a result.

"For us, it is about making sure that we put a stop to that. They are coming to our back yard and we have got to make sure that we make it difficult for them on Saturday by playing our game.”