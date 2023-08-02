Joe Mattock in pre-season action for Harrogate Town. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The League Two Sulphurites, who kick-off 2023/24 at Doncaster Rovers this Saturday, beat Hartlepool United 2-1 on Friday evening to register their fourth win in six friendly outings this summer.

And having been impressed as much by what he has seen from his team-mates during those performances as the actual results, the former England Under-21 international defender says there are plenty of positives to take into this weekend’s curtain-raiser in South Yorkshire.

“The win at Hartlepool is definitely something to build on for this Saturday,” Mattock told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town players celebrate a pre-season goal for Luke Armstrong, right.

"It was a great performance from the lads. I think we started a little bit slow, a little bit laboured, but we soon got into the game and I think that second half we took full control. We obviously had goals disallowed which I'm not too sure we should have. I think it should have been 3-1 but nevertheless we've come out with a win, so that's a positive to take into Saturday.

“There are lots of positives. We’ve been setting up to press teams every minute. We've definitely done that on Friday and we've done that over the period of a few games. So we've just got to keep that going, it’s down to the lads now to look after the body and make sure that we're in the right shape for the start of the season next week and continue to build on that fitness because this is just the start.

"But not only just that, the way that we're passing the ball about, the way the lads are moving for each other and getting on second balls, getting the ball out wide. And we're looking dangerous around the opposition box, so it’s all positives."

Mattock, who arrived at Wetherby Road from Rotherham United just over a year ago as part of a huge overhaul of Simon Weaver’s playing squad has also been encouraged by what he has seen from Town’s eight summer signings – and the speed in which they have settled into their new surroundings.

"I definitely think that the lads who have come in have settled right in,” the ex-Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday left-back added.

"They're a good bunch of lads and not only a good bunch of lads but good footballers as well. And they're buying into what we're doing at this club, which is always a positive.

"If a player comes in and can't get a grasp of what we're doing here, you know it just makes things hard work. But, every single player who has come in has bought into what we're doing and that's just a positive in itself to build on.

"I think they are feeling right at home, like they've been here for years. So it's good.

"You've obviously got the lads that have been here for multiple years who are always going to make new players feel welcome, like they did for me. It's for the senior lads to make sure that we keep well gelled and we keep the team bonding going.”

Town’s summer transfer business means that they now boast arguably as much strength-in-depth as they have had at any point since they were promoted to League Two in 2020, particularly across their back-line.

And Mattock insists that fierce competition for places can only help bring out the best in players like him.

“That competition for places 100 percent helps,” he continued. “I’ve seen that throughout my career. One thing I know for definite is that when players come in and there's competition for places, it just makes you what you up your game, naturally.

"It keeps you on your toes, you won't get complacent because there's always that threat that if you don't do too well on the Saturday, you know your place is gone.

"You might get one or two chances, but at the end of the day if there's another good player in your position on that bench ready to go, then there's no doubt the gaffer's going to use them sooner rather than later.

"I mean it's a headache for the gaffer, but like everyone says it's a good headache. I understand that and I'm sure that all the other players understand that. It's only a good thing for the team.”