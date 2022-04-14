Joe Cracknell backed to do the business between the sticks for Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town goalkeeper Joe Cracknell has made just two starts and one brief substitute appearance during the 2021/22 season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 27-year-old has started just two EFL Trophy ties so far this term, but is in line to play in all of the Sulphurites’ five remaining League Two fixtures of 2021/22 after Mark Oxley broke his leg at Salford City.

Former Hull City stopper Cracknell began the previous campaign between the sticks for Town, keeping two clean-sheets in three league matches with James Belshaw out injured.

He fared less well when given a run in the team at the back end of last season, conceding 13 goals in the space of five games, though he did manage a shut-out as Harrogate beat National League South outfit Concord Rangers 1-0 at Wembley to win the FA Trophy final.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Oxley is treated on the field during Harrogate Town's 2-0 loss to Salford City having suffered what was later discovered to be a fractured fibula.

And boss Weaver insists that Cracknell has shown previously that he is capable of holding his own at EFL level.

“These are going to be five big games for Joe, it is a real opportunity for him and one that he probably won’t have expected to get,” the Town boss said ahead of Good Friday’s home clash with Swindon (3pm).

“I’m confident that he can do a job for us. He trains hard, he always has done, nobody can ever question that. There’s a bit of pressure on him as a goalkeeper, but he’ll handle it.

“If you think back to the start of last season, he played in a number of games where we had a decent run of results, so he’s come in and done well for us previously at this level.

“When I rang Mark Oxley to speak to him about his injury the other night he was obviously disappointed by what’s happened but he said to me, ‘you’ll be alright with Crackers, he’ll do fine,’ and that’s what you want to hear.”