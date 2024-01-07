Simon Weaver described James Daly’s match-winning contribution during Harrogate Town’s 3-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers as a “breakthrough moment” for the player.

James Daly jumps for joy after putting Harrogate Town 2-1 up against Doncaster Rovers. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

The 23-year-old left-winger came off the substitutes’ bench to put his side back in front with a 66th-minute strike in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby clash at Wetherby Road.

That goal was the former Crystal Palace attacker’s first for the club since his summer arrival from National League Woking.

And although his time at Wetherby Road has been disrupted by injury, boss Weaver is backing Daly to kick on following that shot in the arm.

James Daly was introduced as a half-time substitute for the injured Sam Folarin.

“I’m delighted for James Daly because you could see the confidence running through his veins immediately after he scored,” the Harrogate chief said.

“He did fantastically well to score the goal because he muscled his way to the far post and I’m really pleased for him because he is such a good pro, such a good lad.

“He’s had a few injuries and been a bit unlucky but he definitely made a difference today.

“He did well for us. He has got so much power and pace, that direct style and energy, so he fits in, also with how he is as a personality around the place, so I’m pleased - it’s a breakthrough moment.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver was full of praise for James Daly following Saturday's League Two success against Doncaster Rovers.

“The talent is there, but, like with a lot of players, we’ve got to harness that and encourage them so that they find themselves in the present when they are playing. His confidence level, like anybody, needs a lift at some point and he’ll take great encouragement from that goal.”

Daly’s goal, which arrived after he got on the end of Kayne Ramsay’s inviting cross from the right, put Town 2-1 up rather against the run of play.

It came after Sam Folarin’s composed 17th-minute opener had been cancelled out almost immediately by a 20-yard strike from Doncaster skipper Tommy Rowe.

Abraham Odoh went on to settle the contest with 74 minutes on the clock, raiding from close to halfway and skipping inside Joseph Olowu before squaring up Ben Close and rifling an effort into the top corner.