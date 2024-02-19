News you can trust since 1836
James Belshaw credited with ‘world class save‘ during Harrogate Town’s goalless draw at Crewe Alexandra

Simon Weaver described James Belshaw‘s crucial late save during Harrogate Town’s goalless draw at Crewe Alexandra as a “world class” piece of goalkeeping.
By Rhys Howell
Published 19th Feb 2024, 08:22 GMT
Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw. Picture: Matt KirkhamHarrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw. Picture: Matt Kirkham
The Sulphurites dug deep for a point against their title-chasing hosts on Saturday afternoon, coming under real pressure in the second half having shaded the first.

A virtual spectator during the opening 45 minutes, Belshaw had already produced one fine stop to deny home forward Shilow Tracey one-on-one, but then made an even better save at the death.

Charlie Kirk’s thunderous first-time effort looked destined for the roof of the Harrogate net from the moment it left his foot, but Town’s 31-year-old custodian had other ideas, flinging himself to his left to tip the ball over the cross-bar.

And, having conceded nine at Mansfield in midweek as the Sulphurites suffered their worst-ever League Two loss, a clean-sheet came as a welcome fillip for Belshaw.

“I am so glad for him,” Weaver said.

“He didn’t have a chance the other night. He’s probably actually faced more shots before and saved every one and, without doubt, Tuesday was not his fault at all.

“Today, that was a world class save near the end - and that’s what he does. It was a massive moment for us.”

Saturday’s result was sufficient to lift Town back into League Two’s play-off places, where they sit in seventh position, one point better off than AFC Wimbledon.

