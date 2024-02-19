James Belshaw credited with ‘world class save‘ during Harrogate Town’s goalless draw at Crewe Alexandra
The Sulphurites dug deep for a point against their title-chasing hosts on Saturday afternoon, coming under real pressure in the second half having shaded the first.
A virtual spectator during the opening 45 minutes, Belshaw had already produced one fine stop to deny home forward Shilow Tracey one-on-one, but then made an even better save at the death.
Charlie Kirk’s thunderous first-time effort looked destined for the roof of the Harrogate net from the moment it left his foot, but Town’s 31-year-old custodian had other ideas, flinging himself to his left to tip the ball over the cross-bar.
And, having conceded nine at Mansfield in midweek as the Sulphurites suffered their worst-ever League Two loss, a clean-sheet came as a welcome fillip for Belshaw.
“I am so glad for him,” Weaver said.
“He didn’t have a chance the other night. He’s probably actually faced more shots before and saved every one and, without doubt, Tuesday was not his fault at all.
“Today, that was a world class save near the end - and that’s what he does. It was a massive moment for us.”
Saturday’s result was sufficient to lift Town back into League Two’s play-off places, where they sit in seventh position, one point better off than AFC Wimbledon.