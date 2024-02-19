Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites dug deep for a point against their title-chasing hosts on Saturday afternoon, coming under real pressure in the second half having shaded the first.

A virtual spectator during the opening 45 minutes, Belshaw had already produced one fine stop to deny home forward Shilow Tracey one-on-one, but then made an even better save at the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Kirk’s thunderous first-time effort looked destined for the roof of the Harrogate net from the moment it left his foot, but Town’s 31-year-old custodian had other ideas, flinging himself to his left to tip the ball over the cross-bar.

And, having conceded nine at Mansfield in midweek as the Sulphurites suffered their worst-ever League Two loss, a clean-sheet came as a welcome fillip for Belshaw.

“I am so glad for him,” Weaver said.

“He didn’t have a chance the other night. He’s probably actually faced more shots before and saved every one and, without doubt, Tuesday was not his fault at all.

“Today, that was a world class save near the end - and that’s what he does. It was a massive moment for us.”