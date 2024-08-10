James Belshaw warms up before Harrogate Town's pre-season friendly against Leeds United at Wetherby Road. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

He isn't expecting it to be easy, but James Belshaw doesn't see any reason why Harrogate Town can't mount another challenge for the League Two play-off places again this term.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites enjoyed their best-ever season as a Football League club last time around, finishing in 13th place having been in genuine contention for a top-seven finish right up until the penultimate weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naturally, Town are are hopeful of continuing to progress during 2024/25, and their 33-year-old goalkeeper is confident that he and his team-mates are well-equipped to do exactly that.

"There’s no way I am going to sit here and say that we are definitely going to get promoted, because this is a tough league full of strong teams with much bigger budgets, and it is a long old season,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser ahead of Saturday's season-opener against newly-promoted Bromley (3pm).

Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“But we’ve seen Crawley do it last season, and there are qualities within this squad that I've seen in sides who have won promotion before. If we can put a good run together like we did last year, then there’s no reason why we can't have a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I say, this is a tough league to get out of, and you can’t get carried away. Reaching 40 points is always the first priority, but if we go into games not fearing anyone, and focus on getting our performances right week in, week out, then who knows where that can take us.

“If you look at our squad, we have retained a lot of players who did really well last season, which is important. It means that there's not been a lot of change, which can be unsettling, and we know we have the ability to win enough games to be pushing.

“We’ve added some quality players who can contribute a lot, and the gaffer has drilled into us during pre-season the way he wants us to play, so if we take these things into the season, and go at it all guns blazing, then we can hopefully build on last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A two-time promotion-winner during his first spell with Town, Belshaw rejoined the club from Bristol Rovers in January, following a successful emergency loan spell at Wetherby Road.

Him being available to leave League One Rovers came as a result of a fall out with then Gas boss Joey Barton on the eve of the 2023/24 campaign.

Thus, Belshaw finds himself in a far happier place than he was 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This time last year I was in a really bad place,” he revealed. “I was going through some tough things off the field at Bristol Rovers and I had to speak to a few people about it and get some help.

“My first loan move to Forest Green didn't materialise until the end of September, so I had to endure a couple of months of hardship before I could get back playing.

"So I’m definitely a lot happier and a lot more excited going into the start of this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belshaw’s first spell at Harrogate spanned more than four years, but just one of those was spent in the Football League.

“Going into a new season, a full League Two season with Harrogate is really exciting,” he added.

“I am really looking forward to it because my only previous season here I was injured for the first few games and missed the start, and then we had to play without fans in the grounds because of Covid restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, this season is going to be something different and something special for me, at a club that means so much to me.

"I am looking forward to getting the full League Two experience with Harrogate. It’s really exciting and I can’t wait for Bromley on Saturday.”