Jack Muldoon the 'instigator' of Harrogate Town's comeback victory at Tranmere Rovers

Jack Muldoon is congratulated by team-mate Warren Burrell after drawing Harrogate Town level in the 54th minute of Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash with Tranmere Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 32-year old striker has been used sparingly by manager Simon Weaver in recent weeks, starting just one of the club's previous nine matches in all competitions.

Having played for the sum total of 58 minutes across three substitute appearances over the course of Town's last five matches, he was afforded a full half at Prenton Park and wasted little time making an impression.

Toothless as an attacking force during the opening period of Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie, the visitors looked like a different side after the resumption with Muldoon very much to the fore.

Jack Muldoon, centre, applauds Town's travelling supporters at the final whistle.

Trailing 1-0 to Nicky Maynard's 11th-minute opener, the ex-Lincoln City attacker got the Sulphurites back on terms within eight minutes of his arrival courtesy of a confident finish having being played in behind the Rovers back-line by Josh Falkingham.

Alex Pattison went on to net Harrogate's winner on the follow-up after Luke Armstrong had been denied by Joe Murphy one-on-one, though it was Muldoon who boss Weaver singled out post-match - and not just because of the well-taken goal he scored.

"I do think that Jack Muldoon was the instigator," the Town chief reflected.

"He put that first strike in the back of the net but it is just his busyness and his threat, his intensity out of possession and on the ball.

"I'll be honest, we were saying on the bench, I thought we really missed him in that first half. The way he came on and scored the goal, but it's not just about that, it's his physicality, his pure honesty as well as ability. I'm really pleased for him.

"I think he can be very proud of himself, he deservedly made a difference tonight. As a front-three they played closer together and we started to look a team again."

Harrogate's victory at Prenton Park sets up a meeting with another League Two rival, Carlisle United, in the round of 16.