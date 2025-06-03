Jack Muldoon puts pen to paper on one-year extension with Harrogate Town

Jack Muldoon has signed on for an eighth season with Harrogate Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Veteran forward Jack Muldoon will be staying at Harrogate Town for at least another season.

With his contract due to expire this summer, the 36-year-old has accepted the League Two Sulphurites’ offer of a new deal, extending his time at Wetherby Road into an eighth term.

Since joining the North Yorkshire side from AFC Fylde in 2018, the former Lincoln City attacker has played 331 games and scored 81 goals.

And, having helped Town to two promotions and a couple of Wembley triumphs along the way, Muldoon said he was keen to stick around.

“The club means a lot to me,” he said. “I’ve been part of the furniture now for seven years and like to think I’ve done a good job during that time.

“Having such a good relationship with my team-mates and the staff has been a big factor in me staying at the club and that’s something I don’t want to let go of.

“This is a proper family club and somewhere that feels like home.”

Muldoon is one of five players whose contract was up this summer who have accepted fresh terms. He follows goalkeeper Mark Oxley, defenders Anthony O’Connor and Warren Burrell and midfielder Levi Sutton in signing a new deal.

“We’re delighted Jack is staying,” said Lloyd Kerry, Town’s head of player recruitment.

“He sets standards in training every day and is a model professional, as well as an infectious character to have around the dressing room.

“We are satisfied with the players we have managed to retain. There’s a core group there full of leaders and experienced players who know what the club is about and what the manager expects each day.”