Jack Diamond made his second Harrogate Town debut during Saturday's 3-1 win at Mansfield. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 21-year-old Sunderland attacker - who helped the Sulphurites to promotion from the National League back in 2019/20 - rejoined Simon Weaver's team for a second loan spell last week and played from the start in Saturday's 3-1 success at Mansfield.

But it's not just Harrogate's fans who were pleased to find out Diamond was heading back to Wetherby Road. A number of his old team-mates, including striker Jack Muldoon, were also delighted - and even a bit surprised.

"I was texting him every minute to say I couldn’t believe he was coming back," 32-year-old Muldoon revealed.

Jack Muldoon in action against Mansfield Town.

"I thought when he left us the first time that was him gone, pushing on to League One and the Championship because he’s going to be that player.

“He goes either way now and he’s been with Sunderland, who aren’t really a League One club.”

For the last three seasons, Muldoon has been Town's main man in front of goal – almost the only man, topping the club's goal-scoring charts on each occasion.

At the weekend, he was just one of three scorers as strike partner Luke Armstrong took his tally for the season to four, while midfielder George Thomson also netted.

Number nines are usually fueled by big egos but Muldoon, who wears 18, is loving sharing the limelight.

“It sounds big-headed to say last season it seemed to be down to me but a lot of the goals came from myself,” he reflected after the 3-1 win.

“This season we’ve got four lads (himself, Armstrong, Alex Pattison and Danilo Orsi) with two-plus goals six games in.

“I felt last season we were having a few chances in a game and this season we seem to be having five, six, seven and we’re capitalising on probably one in three.”

Unbeaten Town currently sit top of League Two and a big factor behind their strong start to the campaign has been the arrival of Armstrong from Salford City.

In addition to netting four times, he has also led the Harrogate line to very good effect, occupying centre-halves, winning plenty in the air and cleverly linking the play.

Muldoon has been seriously impressed.

“Luke’s my dream type of player because he takes all the weight off me with the big centre-halves nailing him and I try and get in between and get the ball to feet,” he added.