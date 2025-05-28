Jack Evans has joined League Two Harrogate Town following two successful seasons with Halifax. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

In Jack Evans, Harrogate Town have signed an “all-action” midfielder, who is “without a doubt” ready to make the step up to League Two.

That is the view of Tom Scargill, who has watched the 24-year-old former Blackburn Rovers man play week in, week out for the last two seasons in his role covering FC Halifax Town for the Halifax Courier.

Evans, who becomes the Sulphurites’ first new signing of the summer, established himself as one of the Shaymen’s most consistent and important performers in the middle of the park, helping the club qualify for the National League play-offs in both of his two campaigns in West Yorkshire.

Scargill has been hugely impressed by the player’s energy and work-rate and believes that Evans is well-equipped to cope with the step up in standard from the fifth tier.

Style of play

“All-action would sum him up best,” Scargill said. “In a hard-working team, Evans still stood head and shoulders above everyone else for his work ethic and tracking back.

"Not afraid of putting his foot in, he's combative, physical and just exudes effort and energy. Pair him with a creative player in the centre of the park and you've got the perfect midfield pairing.”

Best position

“He's played a few at Halifax, including left-back, left wing-back and central midfield,” Scargill explained. “But, he really nailed down that central midfield role in the season just gone.

"He's got the energy to go from box-to-box, making interceptions and tackles at one end and late runs into the area at the other.

"He gives as good as he gets physically against bigger opponents and offers a nice balance being a left-footer.”

Strengths and weaknesses

“It's not really something he was relied upon, so it feels like nit-picking, but the attacking side of his game would probably be a weakness,” Scargill said.

"He scored a lovely dinked goal on his debut for the club but didn't really chip in with many goals, although he also scored in the play-off game at the end of that season too.

"But, as I say, that wasn't what he was in the side for, that was for his athleticism, his tenacity and his attitude.

"He has a mature head on relatively young shoulders too and his communication levels on the pitch were really good, constantly barking out orders.”

Ready for League Two?

“Without a doubt,” Scargill insisted. “He became a real fans favourite at Halifax due to his playing style and the fact he was putting in 7 out of 10 performances every week, usually higher.

"Halifax supporters would have loved to have seen him stay but, as he was out of contract, I think there was a general acceptance that he'd earned his chance in the EFL and that there would be a fairly lengthy queue of clubs after him.

"Whether he's a success or not, it definitely won't be for lack of effort.”