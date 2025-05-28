Jack Evans aiming to prove himself as a Football League player with Harrogate Town
The 24-year-old, who operates predominantly as a central midfielder but is also very comfortable at left-back or wing-back, becomes the League Two Sulphurites’ first signing of the summer following his departure from FC Halifax Town.
A product of Blackburn Rovers’ youth system, Evans has some fourth-tier experience following a spell at Forest Green Rovers, but has spent the last three years plying his trade in non-league.
Having impressed for Hereford, he earned himself a move to Halifax in 2023 and went on to establish himself as one of the Shaymen’s most important players, helping them reach the National League play-offs both last term and the season before.
And, now back in League Two, he is hopeful of making a similar impact with Harrogate.
“I’ve loved my time at Halifax and have a lot of respect for the manager and players there,” Evans said. “But, as a young, ambitious player, I want to be playing in the EFL and the aim now is to come and prove myself at an established club.
“I spoke with the gaffer [Simon Weaver] and Paul Thirlwell about where I fit into the plans here, and the more I got to know about the club, the more it aligned with myself as a player and a person.
“I’m made up to get the deal done early and can’t wait to meet up with all the boys and get started in pre-season.”
Evans, who will take the number four shirt recently vacated by long-serving club captain Josh Falkingham, made 71 appearances for Halifax over the course of the last two seasons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.