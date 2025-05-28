Jack Evans aiming to prove himself as a Football League player with Harrogate Town

Jack Evans is Harrogate Town's first new signing of the summer. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Jack Evans says he has signed for Harrogate Town with the intention of “proving himself” as a Football League player.

The 24-year-old, who operates predominantly as a central midfielder but is also very comfortable at left-back or wing-back, becomes the League Two Sulphurites’ first signing of the summer following his departure from FC Halifax Town.

A product of Blackburn Rovers’ youth system, Evans has some fourth-tier experience following a spell at Forest Green Rovers, but has spent the last three years plying his trade in non-league.

Having impressed for Hereford, he earned himself a move to Halifax in 2023 and went on to establish himself as one of the Shaymen’s most important players, helping them reach the National League play-offs both last term and the season before.

And, now back in League Two, he is hopeful of making a similar impact with Harrogate.

“I’ve loved my time at Halifax and have a lot of respect for the manager and players there,” Evans said. “But, as a young, ambitious player, I want to be playing in the EFL and the aim now is to come and prove myself at an established club.

“I spoke with the gaffer [Simon Weaver] and Paul Thirlwell about where I fit into the plans here, and the more I got to know about the club, the more it aligned with myself as a player and a person.

“I’m made up to get the deal done early and can’t wait to meet up with all the boys and get started in pre-season.”

Evans, who will take the number four shirt recently vacated by long-serving club captain Josh Falkingham, made 71 appearances for Halifax over the course of the last two seasons.