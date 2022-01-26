Jack Diamond is back at Harrogate Town. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The flying Sunderland winger was recalled from his season-long loan with the Sulphurites earlier this month due to a combination of injuries and Covid-19 cases leaving his parent club short on numbers.

Football League approval was given for Diamond to re-join Harrogate later in the window, with the Black Cats confident that they would be able to spare the 22-year-old if they could bolster their ranks before the transfer window slams shut.

And with Manchester City prospect Patrick Roberts already through the door at the Stadium of Light and the likes of Leon Dajaku back available for selection again, Diamond has been given the green light to head back to North Yorkshire.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"We've missed his flair and pace in attack but all the paperwork is done and we are looking forward to seeing Jack at training on Thursday," Weaver said.

"We've just been awaiting the confirmation but we are very thankful to Sunderland for their understanding throughout this process.

“We were looking for assurances regarding Jack’s situation because we didn’t want the window to close and us end up being short, but they’ve kept in touch all the way through.

“Lee Johnson phoned me himself last week with an update and Sunderland’s director of football has been in regular contact with Paul Thirlwell.

"I think it's a situation that benefits all parties. Jack feels very comfortable with us, he's getting the game-time Sunderland want him to have and we have got an outstanding talent in our squad, one who has been consistently excellent for us again this season."

Diamond made one start and one substitute appearance for Sunderland during his time back on Wearside, remaining an unused substitute in their recent fixtures against Accrington Stanley and Portsmouth.