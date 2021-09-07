Harrogate Railway skipper Dan McDaid netted his side's only goal in Saturday's defeat to Hallam. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck club have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and have slipped down to 11th place in the NCEL Division One standings following back-to-back defeats to North Ferriby and Hallam.

O’Connell is however adamant that the picture would be a very different one but for his attacking players’ wastefulness in front of goal – an issue he expects them to rectify “sooner rather than later.”

He said: “You have to take the North Ferriby game out of the equation because we just imploded after 30 seconds and it was one-way traffic all night, but in every other game where we’ve dropped points, we have been punished for not taking our chances.

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

“I seem to be having to give the same half-time team-talk almost every match. We should be coming in two or three goals up with the game dead and buried.

“If you’re not ruthless enough at the top end of the pitch then it costs you.

“The positive is the fact that we are creating lots of chances. I said to the lads after we played Hallam on Saturday that it’s only a matter of time before we end up scoring four, five, six or seven against someone.

“It’s going to click at some point, it just needs to be sooner rather than later.”

Having seen his side routed 6-0 by North Ferriby last week, O’Connell demanded a response when Railway entertained Hallam on Saturday.

They may have lost the game 2-1 despite Dan McDaid netting with a fine free-kick, but the Irishman was encouraged by the performance.

“I asked for a reaction and to be honest, I think the lads were brilliant,” he added.

“The two teams were quite evenly matched, but I think we were better on the day. We played well and I don’t understand how we didn’t get anything out of the game.

“Hallam had three shots and scored two goals. We had plenty of chances and the last 15 minutes it was just backs against the wall for them. But having numerous opportunities and not taking them is the theme of our season so far.”

Railway travel to Ollerton Town this Saturday (3pm) and O’Connell is targeting a win.

“We’ve got a run of four games coming up from which we’re aiming to take 12 points,” he continued.