Adam Preistley scored his 17th league goal of the season, but couldn't save Knaresborough Town from a 2-1 home defeat to Goole. Picture: Gerard Binks

Injury-ravaged Knaresborough Town conceded at the death on their way to a shock 2-1 home defeat to already-relegated Goole AFC.

Simon Parkes’ men headed into Saturday’s NCEL Premier Division in fine form, having won eight of their previous 11 matches.

But, with a number of players already unavailable and three more crocked during the first half of the contest, a heavily depleted Boro side missed out on the chance to go 10th in the table after conceding in stoppage-time.

Leading goal-scorer Adam Priestley saw an early shot saved, then managed to fire over from close range after the ball was delivered from the right wing.

Full-back Dan McDaid then had to leave the field having aggravated an old injury, shortly before Boro goalkeeper Tommy Brown and defender Cole Wildin combined to scramble the ball clear as Goole pressed for the first time.

Play switched back to the other end and Knaresborough went ahead on 17 minutes when Wildin played the ball across from the right for Ben Parkes to tee up Priestley to fire past Thomas Crosby.

Soon afterwards, Ben Parkes became the second home player to leave the field as he picked up a hamstring strain, though Boro kept pressing and Dom Creamer’s fine run down the left ended with him having a strike blocked as he neared the goal.

Brown then produced a contender for save of the season as he tipped over a delicate lob from Goole’s James Eyles, before Iwan Heeley’s corner hit the top of the cross-bar.

Kyle Austin fired narrowly wide for the Vikings as they grew in confidence, and they drew level in the 42nd minute. James Simmonite headed on a long free-kick and Eyles lobbed home the loose ball.

A tackle late in the half ended Brad Walker’s afternoon at the break as Knaresborough’s resources were stretched to breaking point.

Undeterred, the hosts very nearly retook the lead when Priestley hit the bar from close range after Phil Milsom had headed a Jack Lazenby free-kick back across goal.

Eyles shot wide for Goole and Brown saved well at the feet of Simmonite as the visitors began to threaten, though Boro responded through Charlie Nicholson and Milsom , who were both unable to direct headed efforts on target.

It seemed that the spoils would be shared, however, in the third minute of added time, Eyles again found space to chip over Brown and snatch all three points for his side.

This Saturday, Knaresborough visit Handsworth for a 3pm kick-off.