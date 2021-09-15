Injury-hit Knaresborough Town suffer fifth defeat in a row

Calum Ward was on target during Knaresborough Town's midweek loss to Eccleshill United. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Manse Lane outfit traveled to Bradford missing a host of first-team regulars including centre-halves Gregg Anderson and Sam Cook, midfielders Dom Creamer and Craig Ramplin, plus striker Sean Hunter.

There was some good news for boss Rob Hunter as Greg Kidd returned slightly ahead of schedule to partner rookie Lewis Dobson at the heart of the Boro back-line, but even his presence was not enough to help shore up the visiting defence, Town eventually losing out by a 4-2 scoreline.

Having conceded 13 times during their previous four outings, the goals Eccleshill put past them mean that Boro have now shipped 17 in five matches.

The vastly-experienced Anderson was rated as “fifty-fifty” to be fit for Tuesday’s encounter, and could return against Staveley Miners Welfare this weekend.

At the other end of the pitch, things are looking fare more healthy for Rob Hunter.

And they took the lead against Eccleshill through Jack Carr, who caused the hosts plenty of problems down the left wing, when his 11th-minute shot from the edge of the box was deflected past the home goal keeper.

United did however turn the game on its head before the interval, Jonny Irving levelling matters before Talent Ndlovu’s quick-fire brace made it 3-1 at half-time.

Calum Ward gave Boro hope on 67 minutes, capitalising on mix-up in the Eccleshill defence to reduce the deficit, though Ndlovu’s second spot-kick of the night saw him complete his hat-trick wrapped thing up for United late on.