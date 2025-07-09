Harrogate Town kicked-off their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 win over Guiseley on Tuesday evening. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town emerged victorious from their opening pre-season friendly, but a couple of first-half injuries put a real dampener on Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Guiseley.

New signing Tom Bradbury netted the only goal of the game late on to decide matters, however the main talking point was the loss of influential midfielder Ben Fox and rookie defender James Moorby to hamstring issues.

Central midfielder Fox, who has had a tough time with injuries in recent seasons, played a big role in helping the Sulphurites win their fight for League Two survival last term following his January arrival from League One Northampton.

He missed the final few games of 2024/25 with a hamstring tear, but having recovered over the summer, he made it through the first week of pre-season training unscathed, only to then pull up at Nethermoor with what is feared to be a similar issue.

A product of Harrogate's academy, left-back Moorby was handed a one-year professional deal in the summer of 2024, but missed the vast majority of last season due to injury.

Now out of contract, he was invited back for pre-season and given the opportunity to prove his fitness, so the fact that he lasted just 14 minutes of Tuesday's match before being forced off the pitch will come as a huge blow.

“They are both hamstring injuries,” Weaver said. “We don’t know the extent yet, but it is frustrating. It’s disappointing and to have two in the first half threw us all.

“They have got through so much work at the start of pre-season and come through it. It’s not easy in pre-season, and they have worked so hard that they just don’t deserve this setback.

“James Moorby hardly got a game last year because of injury and this is obviously a setback for him, and for Ben Fox.

“Hopefully the extent of the injuries isn’t too severe and we see them back in Harrogate Town shirts sooner rather than later.”

Town used Tuesday's clash with seventh-tier Guiseley to get 45 minutes into the legs of all of their outfield players - barring midfielder George Thomson, who is still working his way back to full fitness after almost a year out with a troublesome achilles issue.

Goalkeeper Mark Oxley played the full 90 and was his team's standout performer during the first 45, making a good save to deny Amir Berchil the opener before going one better and tipping Lebrun Mbeka's 41st-minute penalty onto the cross-bar to keep the scores level.

The Harrogate stopper was at it again early in the second period, doing very well to thwart one of the Guiseley trialists from close range.

Centre-half Bradbury - one of seven summer signings to feature in the game - was the first Sulphurites player to really threaten, with a header that he directed just over the top.

Shawn McCoulsky then nodded a Stephen Duke-McKenna free-kick against the woodwork before the breakthrough eventually materialised seven minutes from the end of normal time.

Duke McKenna's curling free-kick was pushed on to the bar by former Town goalkeeper Joe Cracknell, and when the rebound bounced inside the six-yard box, Bradbury was on hand to fire home.

Assessing his team’s performance on the night, Weaver said: “Second half, we competed really well.

“We achieved more in the second half from earning territory - and from winning the battle, which is what we want to be known for.

“We’ve got good physicality in the team and I thought that we turned them around a bit more [after half-time] and showed that physicality and determination.

“And it was good to get a set-piece goal.”

As well as Bradbury and McCoulsky, fellow new recruits Lewis Cass, Jack Evans, Reece Smith, Mason Bennett and Bobby Faulkner also made their first appearances in Harrogate colours.

And Liam Gibson - who like Moorby is out of contract but training with the club - also featured.

Town return to pre-season action on Saturday when they visit Ilkeston (2pm).