Incoming Harrogate Town Women boss Kate Donnan aiming to bring 'stability'
The former Leeds United and Bradford City player Donnan joined the club in a coaching role towards the end of last season, bringing with her a host of experience in the women’s game.
Her arrival coincided with something of an upturn in fortunes following a period of struggle, and having helped Town beat the drop, she has now been handed the reins ahead of the club’s upcoming 2024/25 North East Regional Football League Premier Division campaign
“I’m really, really excited to be here and so grateful to be given the opportunity,” Donnan said. “I've got a bit of history with the club and have always felt a real warmth within Harrogate Town and I can't wait to get going now.
“Stability is our first priority, we know that the women's section has been in a bit of a difficult spot over the past year or two, but we've started to create some stability over the second half of last season. We've got a really good, strong group of players now that we want to continue to work with and build from.
“We want to ensure that we are, at the very minimum, securing a spot in the top half of the table, we definitely have the talent to be able to do that.
“My first task is to build on the positive momentum we built towards the end of last season, we started to develop a really clear style of play where we want to dominate possession. The goal for pre-season will be to develop a style of play, that the players not only feel confident and comfortable in and able to execute, but also enjoy playing.”
Harrogate Town Women will be hosting trials on Thursday June 27 and Thursday July 4, for players who are interested in joining either their first team squad or their Under-23s for the upcoming season.
Anyone interested in taking part can email [email protected].
