IN PICTURES - Yeovil Town 1 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town recorded another fine away win when they triumphed 2-1 on the road at Yeovil on Saturday.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed down in Somerset. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM.

James Belshaw 7. The birthday boy got a vital touch to the ball at the end of the first half to allow Connor Hall time to recover and clear Courtney Duffus' strike off the goal-line.
Ryan Fallowfield 7. Another typically energetic performance getting up and down the pitch. Saved a certain goal with a committed sliding block early in the second period.
Will Smith 8. Impressed in the air and helped nullify the hosts' goal-threat. Was there with Ryan Fallowfield to get his body in the way and stop Yeovil taking the lead.
Connor Hall 8. Won everything that came his way both in the air and on the ground, keeping the dangerous home forwards quiet.
