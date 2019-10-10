IN PICTURES - Wrexham 1 Harrogate Town 1: Advertiser player ratings Ryan Fallowfield's 80th-minute goal earned Harrogate Town a point at Wrexham in midweek. Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed on the night. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM. James Belshaw 7. The Town stopper made a couple of important saves to keep his side in the game when the score was 1-0. other Buy a Photo Ryan Fallowfield 8. ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Was Towns only real threat in the first half, providing width down the right. Showed a cool head in front of goal to net a priceless late equaliser. other Buy a Photo Will Smith 6. A couple of edgy moments at the back including a poor clearing header that led to the Wrexham goal, but made some key blocks and didnt allow the hosts too many other chances. other Buy a Photo Connor Hall 7. The big centre-half was dominant in the air and hardly put a foot wrong throughout the 90 minutes. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3