IN PICTURES: We take a look back at when Harrogate Town AFC secured promotion to the football league

As the football season comes to an end, we take a look back at a historic moment in Harrogate Town’s recent history – promotion to the football league.

Goals from George Thomson, Connor Hall and Jack Diamond ensured that they secured a place in League Two.

The players and staff celebrated their historic promotion to League Two with an open topped bus parade around the town.

We take a look back at some fantastic pictures from that historic day at Wembley and the celebrations…

