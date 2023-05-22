News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: We take a look back at when Harrogate Town AFC secured promotion to the football league

As the football season comes to an end, we take a look back at a historic moment in Harrogate Town’s recent history – promotion to the football league.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:13 BST

Harrogate Town sealed promotion to the English Football League after a 3-1 victory over Notts County at Wembley on 2 August 2020.

Goals from George Thomson, Connor Hall and Jack Diamond ensured that they secured a place in League Two.

The players and staff celebrated their historic promotion to League Two with an open topped bus parade around the town.

We take a look back at some fantastic pictures from that historic day at Wembley and the celebrations…

The Harrogate Town crowdies in the stands at Wembley ahead of the Vanarama National League play-off final

The Harrogate Town crowdies in the stands at Wembley ahead of the Vanarama National League play-off final Photo: Adam Davy

Notts County's Jim O'Brien (left) and Harrogate Town's Josh Falkingham (right) battle for the ball during the play-off final

Notts County's Jim O'Brien (left) and Harrogate Town's Josh Falkingham (right) battle for the ball during the play-off final Photo: Adam Davy

Jack Diamond celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Vanarama National League play-off final

Jack Diamond celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Vanarama National League play-off final Photo: Adam Davy

Jack Diamond (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with his teammates

Jack Diamond (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with his teammates Photo: Adam Davy

