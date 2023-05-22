IN PICTURES: We take a look back at when Harrogate Town AFC secured promotion to the football league
As the football season comes to an end, we take a look back at a historic moment in Harrogate Town’s recent history – promotion to the football league.
Harrogate Town sealed promotion to the English Football League after a 3-1 victory over Notts County at Wembley on 2 August 2020.
Goals from George Thomson, Connor Hall and Jack Diamond ensured that they secured a place in League Two.
The players and staff celebrated their historic promotion to League Two with an open topped bus parade around the town.
We take a look back at some fantastic pictures from that historic day at Wembley and the celebrations…
Send in your pictures to [email protected]