IN PICTURES - Torquay United 4 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings Despite twice taking the lead, Harrogate Town were beaten 4-2 on the road at Torquay United on Saturday afternoon. Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed on the English Riviera. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM James Belshaw 7. Kept his side in it at times. Will be disappointed to be beaten from such distance for Torquay's second but was unlucky his penalty save rebounded kindly to Jamie Reid. Ryan Fallowfield 6. Will be unhappy with his part in Torquay's third, losing the flight of the ball, leading to Will Smith conceding a penalty. Made some last-ditch blocks late on to prevent further damage. Will Smith 6. Barely put a foot wrong when the numbers were equal, though didn't look comfortable when under pressure late on. A clumsy challenge saw him concede a penalty. Connor Hall 6. Just like his defensive partner Will Smith, he looked solid and in control up until Town were reduced to 10 men. Then it was all too easy for the Gulls to get at him.