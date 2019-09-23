IN PICTURES - Maidenhead United 1 Harrogate Town 1: Advertiser player ratings Harrogate Town were forced to settle for just a point from their National League trip to Maidenhead United on Saturday. Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed at York Road. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM James Belshaw 7. Commanding and made one very good save to deny Ryan Upward. Couldnt have done anything about yet another strike against that has flown into the top corner of his goal. other Buy a Photo Ryan Fallowfield 7. Almost got on the end of Brendan Kiernans cross for a rare goal. Kept Maidenhead's left-winger quiet all afternoon with some well-timed tackles. other Buy a Photo Will Smith 8. ADVERTISER STAR MAN. A very good display from the young defender. Displayed physicality and a good reading of the game to keep Maidenheads attack quiet. other Buy a Photo George Smith 7. A solid showing against a pacey Maidenhead right side. Never looked troubled defensively. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3