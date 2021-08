Harrogate CC climb out of relegation zone courtesy of huge opening stand

Theakston Nidderdale League: Blubberhouses CC pile more misery on Burton Leonard

Phil Milsom sees an effort saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

Sean Hunter is challenged by Hemsworth's right-back.

Calum Ward takes aim at the Hemsworth goal.

Here's a selection of images from Saturday's NCEL Premier Division clash at Manse Lane. PICTURES: Gerard Binks.

Sean Hunter netted a 16-minute, second-half hat-trick which included two penalties to put Rob Hunter's men in full control before Jed Carr rounded things off late on.