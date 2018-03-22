In pictures: Knaresborough Reserves beat the weather to sink Hall Green and claim fourth win in five

Knaresborough Town Reserves were the only one of the area’s West Yorkshire League sides to beat the elements on Saturday, overcoming Hall Green United 3-0.

Snowfall half an hour before kick-off meant the Manse Lane pitch markings had to be brushed clear before the Premier Division clash got underway on a white carpet.

Boro were however far from deterred by the conditions and, after just eight minutes, a long shot from Tom Hesketh was saved by visiting custodian Lee McGrath, but Jonty Maullin was the quickest to react, slamming home the rebound.

Maullin then struck a post, but he had to wait only minutes to see his side ease further ahead when Harry Croft knocked home after Dan Clayton’s shot was blocked.

Maullin’s next effort was deflected wide, but following the resulting corner, Croft picked up the loose clearance and was allowed to turn and fire home Boro’s third of the afternoon in the 16th minute.

Ben Dickens then had a shot saved, as did Clayton, before Maullin’s lob was tipped over by McGrath.

After half-time, Hall Green’s Tom Fowler lobbed a shot against the upright before the visitors won a penalty, only for Boro gloveman Jordan Myers to save the spot-kick.

At the other end, Dickens fired just wide while Craig McCall and Maullin were both thwarted by McGrath, but the home side had already done enough to secure a fourth win in five matches.

Substitutes Jack Carr and Ben Clayton combined well late on, but Clayton’s header was narrowly wide from Carr’s pinpoint centre and the final chance saw Maullin again thwarted by McGrath.

Pictures by Craig Dinsdale.