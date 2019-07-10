IN PICTURES: How Harrogate Town new boys performed in pre-season opener
All seven of Harrogate Town's summer signings featured in Tuesday's 7-0 pre-season victory over Knaresborough Town.
It's hard to draw too many firm conclusions based on one showing in what was a non-competitive setting, but here's an assessment of how the new recruits fared on debut. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM
CONNOR HALL: Looks a real athlete. Sound defensively, confident in possession. The fact that he has played much of his football as a midfielder was evident from the way he carried the ball out of defence.
GEORGE SMITH:The former Chesterfield left-back was probably Towns man of the match. Looked tidy enough defensively and very assured on the ball. Always willing to overlap down the left and provided a fine assist for the second goal.