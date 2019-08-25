IN PICTURES - Harrogate Town 2 Stockport County 1: Advertiser player ratings Harrogate Town registered a first victory in four National League outings when they edged out Stockport County at the CNG Stadium. Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed during Saturday's 2-1 success. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM James Belshaw 7. A fairly routine afternoon for him compared to his two previous outings, but the Town number one did what he needed to very efficiently. other Buy a Photo Ryan Fallowfield 8. Back to his best. Full of energy, got forward to good effect and provided the assist for the opening goal. other Buy a Photo Will Smith 7. Town looked better defensively due to his return to the side following a one-game ban. Confident and assured for the most part, he is improving and maturing with each game. other Buy a Photo Connor Hall 7. A pretty solid display next to Will Smith at the heart of the Harrogate back four. Read the game well. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4