IN PICTURES - Harrogate Town 2 Chorley 0: Advertiser player ratings
Harrogate Town scored a goal at the start of each half on their way to a 2-0 home win over Chorley on Tuesday night.
Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed at the CNG Stadium. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM
James Belshaw 7. Made a decent save at 1-0 to deny Chris Holroyd. One poor clearance aside, he did what needed to be done effectively.
Ryan Fallowfield 7. Another energetic performance at right-back. Tidy defensively and offered good width going forwards.
Will Smith 7. Kept things simple with some no-nonsense defending and helped ensure that Chorleys attackers barely had a sniff.
Connor Hall 7. Tougher tests are to come, but looked comfortable. Made a nuisance of himself in the opposition box at times, too.
