IN PICTURES - Harrogate Town 0 Dover Athletic 2: Advertiser player ratings Harrogate Town produced one of their most lacklustre performances at the CNG Stadium in some time as they lost out 2-0 to Dover Athletic. Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed during Saturday's 2-0 defeat. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM. James Belshaw 6. Not much he could've done about the goals. Left exposed by his defence three times and Inih Effiong beat him on each occasion, the post saving Town early in the second period. other Buy a Photo Ryan Fallowfield 7. ADVERTISER MAN OF THE MATCH. A third consecutive excellent performance. Coped well with the threat of Dover's Nassim LGhoul and got forward to good effect. other Buy a Photo Will Smith 6. Near-faultless during the first half, but then both he his partner Connor Hall afforded Whites dangerman Inih Effiong too much space in the box after the break. It proved costly. jpimedia Buy a Photo Connor Hall 6. Just like Will Smith, he looked solid for a good chunk of the game, but collectively the Town centre-halves failed to nullify the threat of Effiong at key moments in the second 45. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3