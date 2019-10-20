IN PICTURES - FC Halifax Town 1 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings
Mark Beck scored early in each half to steer Harrogate Town to a 2-1 FA Cup win over Yorkshire rivals FC Halifax Town.
The big striker will rightly grab the headlines, but here's a look at how the rest of Simon Weaver's players performed in Saturday's fourth qualifying round clash at The Shay. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM.
James Belshaw 8. Came up with an important early save to deny Tobi Sho-Silva and handled impeccablyduring the 90 minutes. Such a consistent performer.
other
Ryan Fallowfield 7. Full of running and endeavour as always. Got up and down the right flank to provide width while defending his side of the pitch competently at the same time.
other
Will Smith 8. The pick of the Harrogate back-four. Caught out by the pace of Tobi Sho-Silva in the sixth minute but looked solid thereafter. Read the game well.
other
Connor Hall 7. A couple of uncharacteristic poor headers and a loose clearance early on, but much better after the interval and generally pretty dominant throughout.
other
View more