IN PICTURES - Barrow 0 Harrogate Town 3: Advertiser player ratings Harrogate Town registered their first National League win of the new season on Tuesday evening courtesy of a fine 3-0 success at Barrow. Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed on the night. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM James Belshaw 7. Made some important saves during the first half. Warren Burrell 8. An excellent display at full-back. After looking in the opening five minutes like he could be in for a tricky evening, he timed every tackle to perfection. Will Smith 8. Was twice in the right place at the right time to claim the goals that the Town performance deserved, also defended well alongside Connor Hall. Connor Hall 8. A fantastic late header capped an outstanding display in which the centre-half displayed strength, composure and good reading of the game.