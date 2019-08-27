IN PICTURES - AFC Fylde 0 Harrogate Town 0: Advertiser player ratings Harrogate Town were held to a goalless draw by AFC Fylde on Bank Holiday Monday. Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed at Mill Farm. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM. James Belshaw 8. Will be delighted with a second clean-sheet of the season. Denied Matty Kosylo one-on-one in the first half. other Buy a Photo Ryan Fallowfield 8. ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Got the better of Fylde's talented attackers all afternoon and showed excellent fitness and athleticism to bomb forward and support attacks. other Buy a Photo Will Smith 7. Like his fellow centre-half Connor Hall, Smith was certainly up for the physical challenge, dominating his opponents and nullifying a dangerous home side. other Buy a Photo Connor Hall 8. Performed well up against one of the National Legaue's best strikers in Danny Rowe, particularly in the air, ensuring Town remained solid at the back. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4