In-form Adam Priestley contributing more than just goals at Knaresborough Town

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes says he is pleased by the impact that experienced striker Adam Priestley has made during his short time at the club.

The former Gibraltar international, who has been a prolific non-league goal-getter for the likes of Guiseley, Farsley and Alfreton over the years, joined the Manse Lane outfit in the summer and has already netted six times.

His most recent strike came in Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Thackley as Boro’s three-match unbeaten run in the NCEL Premier Division came to an end.

And it is not just 34-year-old Priestley’s goal contributions that Parkes feels are benefiting his team.

"You can't knock his start to the season and the number of goals he has scored,” the Boro boss said.

“You know that’s what you’re going to get from him, he’s been doing it for a lot of years now, and I still think there is a lot more to come.

"We can’t just rely on our number nine to be scoring all of the goals, though, we need to get lads in and around him contributing as well so that we are a threat from different areas.

"And the other advantage of doing that is how much some of the younger lads can learn from him. As a management team, we can only do so much, but they can learn from him on the pitch.

"Priestley has been around the game and has such experience that he can only help bring on the players around him.”

Boro entertain Eccleshill United in the NCEL League Cup on Tuesday evening then Colne in the FA Vase this Saturday afternoon.