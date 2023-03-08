Improving Tadcaster Albion extend unbeaten run with narrow victory over Lincoln United

Action from Tadcaster Albion's 1-0 Northern Premier League East Division success over Lincoln United at Ings Lane. Picture: Keith Handley

A second-half header from Jack Johnson was enough for the Brewers to record their second win in three matches and a third consecutive clean-sheet.

And, although they remain rooted to the foot of the Northern Premier League East Division table, Andy Monkhouse’s men are at least making some inroads into the gap between themselves and second-from-bottom Carlton Town, who now sit just eight points better off.

For the majority of the first half, there was little between the sides, with Lincoln’s Tayo Alexander-Tucker coming closest to breaking the deadlock when his cross-shot flicked off the cross-bar with Josh Mazfari watching on.

Dan Hartley had Albion’s first shot on target, his hooked overhead effort comfortably taken by Jack Steggles.

Ten minutes before the break, the game really came into life as Aj Adelekan hit a thunderous effort which Mazfari did brilliantly to get his hand to and push away.

Then, Taddy’s Adam Porritt chipped a pass over the top for Omar Sanyang, who beat the keeper to the ball and headed it over him, but as the Brewers forward bore down on goal, a last-ditch tackle from Pierce Hudson denied him the opener.

In the final minute of the half, Mazfari was at full stretch to tip over Jake Park’s header, pulling off a fine save to keep the score goalless.

Two minutes into the second period, the ever-busy Sanyang managed to wriggle through on goal and engineer a shooting opportunity on his left foot, flashing an effort wide of the upright.

The hosts’ good spell continued and Sanyang pounced on hesitation in the Lincoln defence in the 67th minute, again taking the ball beyond Steggles, only to be thwarted by a covering defender for the second time.

But, the Brewers broke the deadlock from the resulting corner, which was worked short to Rafael Ferreira. He then delivered a ball towards Johnson, who headed superbly into the far corner of the United net.

Ferreira almost made it two after 82 minutes, though Steggles produced a good stop to keep his strike out of the net.