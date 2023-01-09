Jaheim Headley celebrates scoring for Harrogate Town against Bradford City. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 21-year-old left-back was due to spend the whole of 2022/23 on loan at Wetherby Road, but the Championship Terriers have exercised a clause in the deal which enables them to bring him back to the John Smith’s Stadium early.

A season-ending injury to Japanese international Yuta Nakayama means that bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield are currently not as strong as they were in Headley’s position and his impressive performances in League Two for the Sulphurites have not gone unnoticed.

Since joining Harrogate in August, he has made 25 appearances across four different competitions and has caught the eye on a consistent basis with his pace, power and ability to beat a man.

He scored twice during that time, netting a couple of outside-of-the-box efforts against Bradford City and Carlisle United.