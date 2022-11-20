On-loan Huddersfield midfielder Matty Daly had to be substituted in the 51st minute of Harrogate Town's 3-0 win over Mansfield at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The on-loan Huddersfield midfielder had to be replaced shortly after half-time having hurt his knee in a collision with a visiting player deep in Stags territory.

Six-goal Daly, who is Town’s joint-top-scorer this term, looked in immediate discomfort and lay stricken on the turf for some time before limping off the field.

Harrogate, Huddersfield and the player himself now face an anxious wait for the results of a scan which should reveal exactly how much damage has been done.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"It’s not really looking too good,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"It’s the outside of his knee, which is a worry, and I just hope for once that when he gets scanned that we get some positive news on the injury.

"Matty has been a big player for us this season.”

Daly’s place in midfield was taken by George Thomson, who made his comeback appearance following a second hamstring lay-off in quick succession.

And although his return was a boost for Weaver, Town are still contending with a fairly significant casualty list at present.

It was confirmed last week that goalkeeper Mark Oxley could be out until after Christmas with a broken hand and joins centre-half Will Smith (knee), midfielder Stephen Dooley (foot and groin) and striker Dior Angus (ankle) on the sidelines.