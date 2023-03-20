Matty Daly in action during Harrogate Town's 1-0 success over Barrow at the EnviroVent Stadium. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The on-loan Huddersfield Town midfielder came off the substitutes’ bench to net the only goal of the game in the 74th minute, beating visiting goalkeeper Paul Farman with a well-struck effort from just inside the penalty area.

His strike was described by manager Simon Weaver as an important one and the Sulphurites a first win in eight home matches, moving them seven points clear of the League Two relegation zone with nine games left to play this term.

But modest Daly insisted that he was just pleased to atone for failing to register when presented with a clear opportunity to get Town back in the game at 2-1 during their 3-1 defeat down in Sussex seven days previously.

Matty Daly celebrates after netting Harrogate Town's 74th-minute winner against Barrow.

“For me personally, I missed a chance last week against Crawley and it’s nice to put it right today, coming on and scoring,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I saw Mullers [Jack Muldoon] driving forward, so I peeled off the centre-half, into a space between them and after I took a touch I felt it was worth a shot.

"I didn’t actually see it go in, to be honest, because the defender in front of me blocked my view, but once I knew it was in the net it felt really good.

"It’s been a long time coming for me, I’ve not scored a goal for a number of games, I had a long time out with injury, so it was definitely good to get back on the score-sheet.”

Saturday’s goal was Daly’s seventh of the season, but his first since he returned from a knee injury sustained in November at a time when he was flying and had scored four times in the space of just seven games.

"I’m building myself back up, I’ve just got to keep at it, keep working hard and I think I will be alright going forward,” said the former Everton attacker.

"I’ve got to get back up to speed, but I’m glad that I’ve been able to come on and make an impact and help the team.

"That period where I was out was a bit frustrating for me personally, not being able to help the team, but that’s just how the cookie crumbles. Injuries are part of the game and if you get one you have just got to get on with it.

"Overall, I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I think that I had a good first half of the season and hopefully I can now build a bit on the goal I scored on Saturday.”

On beating Barrow to move two places up the league table to 19th position, Daly added: "It’s 100 percent a big win, it’s a great three points, especially given the situation that we are in.

"I think it was deserved, I thought that we dominated the game. We had a few chances, we hit the bar in the first half.