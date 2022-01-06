Brahima Diarra keeps his eye on the ball during Harrogate Town's EFL Trophy success over Carlisle United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites boosted their rather depleted ranks with a double swoop for the Terriers midfielders and played them both from the start in Tuesday evening’s 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Carlisle United – just over an hour on from announcing their arrival at Wetherby Road.

Austerfield was deployed alongside skipper Josh Falkingham in the Town engine room, looked composed in possession and wasn’t afraid to show for and get on the ball in tight areas.

He got the weight of a couple of his passes wrong, but all in all made a good impression before being substituted on 73 minutes.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Austerfield gets on the ball.

Diarra played in a slightly more advanced midfield role and took a little longer to settle into the contest, but went on to really catch the eye.

His was an exciting display which showcased his tricky footwork, pace and ability to make things happen - particularly during the mid to latter stages of the first half.

Like Austerfield, he was substituted late on as he tired, though he looks as if he has the potential to get fans off their seats.

“I thought they were both brilliant, and what a thrill it is to be able to give debuts to such young talents,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“They are really good lads. Brahima takes the eye doesn’t he, he gets the ball on the half-turn and seems to carry it through challenges somehow.

“He is so strong, I think he is going to produce some excellent moments for us. “He’s going to thrill Harrogate supporters, I’m sure.

“Josh is very elegant isn’t he. He’s a tall lad and smooth and gives us a great option in there because he is so composed for a young lad, it’s beyond belief. He’s so calm he’s never going to seem rushed, which shows he is a step ahead of the game.

“They both looked very assured. They were confident without being over-confident or arrogant but I think they’ve settled in quickly as good lads tend to do here because of the characters we have here who make the transition a fairly easy one.”