How new recruit Scott Brown will help take Harrogate Town to the next level

The signing of Scott Brown is one which will help take Harrogate Town to the next level.

That is the firm belief of Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver having completed a deal to lure the experienced former England youth international away from League One Accrington Stanley earlier this week.

Thirty-four-year-old midfielder Brown has enjoyed no fewer than five promotions throughout his career, a fact that appealed greatly to the Town chief as he attempts to plot a route out of the National League.

“If we want to progress from a sixth-placed finish last season then we have to start winning games against the best sides in the division,” Weaver said.

“I’ve always liked the way that Scott Brown plays football and the fact that he has five promotions under his belt means he possesses exactly the kind of know-how I’m looking for.

“He’ll add plenty of experience and a bit more nous. He’s creative, but he’s up for it at the same time. Having him and Josh Falkingham in the middle of the park will mean we’re more vocal as well.

“I want us to be better and braver on the ball next season. When we’re going to places like Notts County we can’t have any shrinking violets - Scott is a driving force.

“This is a signing that I hope will tell the rest of the players here that we’ve upped it again, that we’re looking to add and to improve and keep moving forwards as a club.”

A first-team regular who made 37 appearances for Accrington last season, Town appear to have pulled off something of a coup in landing Brown, who Weaver insists has signed on for all the right reasons.

“Accrington still wanted him, but Scott hadn’t been a regular starter more recently and he’s been used to playing week in, week out. That’s what he wants,” Weaver added.

“He could have gone elsewhere and got more money, but football is in his blood. The type of football he’ll be playing is very important to him.

“When we met I was very impressed, straight away. All he talked about was football. The game is clearly very important to him.

“He didn’t even mention money, and you want to bring in players who are in it for the right reasons.”