How Levi Sutton's late deadline day transfer from Bradford City to Harrogate Town came about

Levi Sutton in action for Bradford City during the 2021/22 season. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The 25-year-old midfielder joined the Sulphurites from League Two rivals Bradford City during the final hours of the January window for an undisclosed fee, penning a one-and-a-half-year contract at Wetherby Road.

News of his capture came somewhat out of the blue with Weaver having stated earlier in the day that his fifth signing of the month - Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe - would be his last.

And the Town boss says that he had no plans to do any further business until he received a phone-call on Tuesday evening.

Harrogate Town's Lloyd Kerry and Levi Sutton of Bradford City go head-to-head at Valley Parade back in 2020. The former Sulphurites midfielder is now Town's head of recruitment and was instrumental in brokering the deal which saw Sutton move to Wetherby Road. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

"I did actually think that was it after Kazeem and we were all done. So I went off to watch a game that night and I was on the motorway when I took a call from Huddersfield Town regarding them recalling Josh Austerfield," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I spoke to Lloyd [Kerry, head of recruitment] and Thirs [Paul Thirlwell, assistant manager] and we all basically said at the same time 'what about Levi?'. Lloyd has been keeping his ear to the ground and so we were aware that there was a possibility of doing something.

"He's Wetherby-based, a player we know through having him on loan before and someone we've admired from a distance for some time. In the end it dropped into place really quickly.

"Huge credit should go to Lloyd, really. Once we had it confirmed that we might be able to get him and got permission from Bradford we discovered that Levi was in his agent's car with two other League Two clubs in for him and so he had the choice of heading in three different directions.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"Fortunately we managed to intercept and, after speaking to Lloyd - who is a former team-mate of Levi's from his loan spell back in 2018 - they opted to drive straight over to us."

In terms of what Town will get from Sutton, who is the fourth of six signings made during the winter window who will bring a wealth of Football League experience and know-how, Weaver added: "He's got a lot of attributes.

"He has impressed whenever he's played against us and the big thing is that you know what you are going to get with Levi, which is what we need. All the top teams at this level have that, effective players who deliver consistently.

"He'll bring real drive to that midfield, he plays with an edge about him and is a lad who is prepared to run through brick walls. He'll die for the cause, which you might think is a prerequisite in a professional footballer, but it certainly isn't always the case.

"There is the ability to drive with the ball like we have seen Patto [Alex Pattison] do so effectively, and we've wanted to add more of that to the midfield so we are covering the ground at real pace both in and out of possession.

"I also believe that Levi can get into areas and score more goals. I've seen him score a few excellent goals at this level and believe there is more to come. At 25, I firmly believe his best years are still ahead of him."